Alfi Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock.