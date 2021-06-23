Alfi Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") headquartered in Vancouver, WA, the holding company parent of Riverview Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on June 21, 2021 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.