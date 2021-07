SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A victim is recovering, and a man is facing charges after a roadside shooting in Seneca County Friday night. A 25-year-old man from Bloomville spotted a silver car with no plates parked on the side of SR-4 south of Attica. He pulled up next to the car to see if it was broken down and that’s when the driver rolled down his window and began shooting at him, the victim told deputies at the scene.