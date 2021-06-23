Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Causes of a Bulging Eardrum and Treatment Options

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bulging eardrum is an inflamed tympanic membrane. The tympanic membrane, also called the eardrum, is a thin flap of skin in the ear over the ear canal. When sound enters the ear, the eardrum vibrates. This vibration moves the tiny bones in the middle ear, sending sounds into the inner ear.

www.verywellhealth.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Ear#Ear Infections#Outer Ear#Eardrum#Otitis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Patients With Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses treatment options and potential adverse effects for differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: Do all patients require immediate treatment for a DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer]? The answer is becoming no more and more commonly. We’re learning that less is more in the good actors in terms of DTCs. If a diagnosis is made but the nodule is small, 1.5 cm or smaller, on FNA [fine needle aspiration] it’s a typical papillary thyroid carcinoma, and there are no suspicious lymph nodes or other high-risk features in terms of what’s being seen by imaging. Many patients can be safely followed and undergo treatment only if there is growth of that small thyroid nodule. If there is growth, then there probably is an indication for treatment, which would typically first involve surgery. There are downsides to doing surgery and risks involved. The risks are uncommon, but you can see hypoparathyroidism and vocal cord paralysis as risks to thyroid surgery. In a patient who has a small nodule that’s not growing, they may be able to be safely observed over time.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Sunburn In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Sunburn in cats is a condition where the sun's rays cause burns and damage to the skin. This happens when a cat is exposed to the sun for unhealthy periods of time. Just like with humans, it can result in a reddening of the skin and subsequent blisters and scaly areas. The post Sunburn In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
CancerMedical News Today

Chemo diarrhea: Causes, prevention, and treatment

Diarrhea is a common side effect of chemotherapy. It can cause dehydration and malnourishment, making a person feel sick and potentially intensifying other chemo-related side effects. A 2007 Current Oncology paper estimates that as many as. undergoing chemo experience diarrhea, with one-third developing severe diarrhea. This article explains how to...
Diseases & Treatmentsbee-news.com

What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Causes Red Ears?

Red ears are usually harmless, but they could also be a symptom of a health condition. Other symptoms that you have will help you determine what is causing your ears to turn red and whether you need any treatment. Causes. Sunburn. A sunburn is caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV)...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Finger joint swelling that is not arthritis

Although arthritis is a common cause of finger swelling, other conditions — such as injuries, preeclampsia, and trauma — can also cause finger swelling, inflammation, and pain. Finger swelling can happen when inflammation or fluid accumulates in the tissues or joints of one or all of the fingers. A person...
Healthaao.org

Concerned About Dilated Pupils? Causes and Treatment

Your pupils let light into your eyes to help you see clearly. They are controlled by muscles in your iris, the colored part of your eye. Pupils naturally widen or dilate in dim environments to allow more light into the eye. When pupils dilate without any change in light, this...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Treatments targeting the liver could treat type 2 diabetes

Researchers have investigated the link between fatty liver disease and key markers of type 2 diabetes in mice. The results suggest that reducing production of the neurotransmitter GABA in the liver could normalize blood glucose levels, decrease appetite, and lead to weight loss. The researchers say that the treatment pathway...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Impact of Investigational Dose of Semaglutide Injection on Treatment Options for Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Michael Radin, MD, executive director, Diabetes Cardio Renal Medical Director Team, Medical Affairs, Novo Nordisk, discusses how the results from the phase 3 trial evaluating an investigational 2 mg dose of semaglutide could change treatment options for patients with type 2 diabetes. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Radin, MD, executive director,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.

Comments / 0

Community Policy