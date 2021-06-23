Cancel
Obituaries

Doris June Eaves

The News
 13 days ago

Doris June Eaves, 88, born in Tyler, Mo. to E.H. and Mamie Harrell, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was a former long time resident of Blytheville and Cherokee Village. She worked for many years with her husband at their business, Eaves Auto Center of Blytheville and was retired from Pollard-Geeslin Insurance Agency. Doris was a former member of First Baptist Church of Blytheville and later First Baptist Church of Cherokee Village. She enjoyed church work, being with friends and the out of doors. She dearly loved her family - children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

