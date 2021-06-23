Evansville Police Recruitment Video Scores Emmy Nomination
Back in the summer of 2020, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin and Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith came up with an idea. They needed to let the public know the Department was looking for people interested in a career in law enforcement they were hiring. They could have easily done the same thing they had done in the past, announce open recruitment through advertisements and word of mouth, or they could do something different. Something unique that could supplement an ad campaign and grab the public's attention in a new way.