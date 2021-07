Apple is well ahead of when it comes to making its own custom chipsets for its products. The iPhone and iPad have featured Apple's custom-designed chipsets for a long time and now the company is in the middle of its transition to shift from Intel to Apple Silicon. Based on the latest flagships, the iPhone 12 series is far ahead of the competition when it comes to CPU and GPU performance, Now, it seems Samsung might be looking to design its own custom CPU as it seeks former Apple and AMD silicon engineers.