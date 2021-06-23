Keeping your pets safe this summer

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Our pets can suffer from the same kind of heat-related illnesses that people can suffer from. There are several symptoms to watch out for. “A lot of times the first thing we’ll see in a pet is he becomes lethargic, he’s not wanting to move, he’s panting excessively, they’re recumbent, they’re down, and they can’t get up,” said Dr. Tyson Pompelia, the veterinarian at the Collinsville Veterinary Clinic. “It’s actually pretty obvious what’s going on a lot of the time.”