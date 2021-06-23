Fistfight with a griz

A classic G. George Ostrom column from 2009... Human conversations are amazing in the way odd or forgotten subjects pop up out of nowhere. That’s the way it is in my coffee chats with Over the Hill Gangers. Someone last Tuesday recalled the Glacier Park hiker lady who drove an attacking grizzly off her husband by slugging the beast with her binoculars. Most of us recalled that unusual incident from the days before pepper spray. However, no one seemed to believe my recall of a young man taking on a grizzly with his bare hands.