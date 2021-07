Sir Keir Starmer will not resign as Labour leader if the party’s suffers another historic defeat at a critical by-election, his official spokesperson has insisted on the eve of the vote.It comes as a poll showed as many as four in 10 members of the party would want him to stand aside if Boris Johnson’s Conservatives emerge victorious in the Batley and Spen by-election. Voters are expected to head to the ballot box on Thursday in the West Yorkshire seat after an election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Tracy Brabin — the new mayor of the region.But...