Astronomy

Aliens could be listening to us from 29 ‘potentially habitable’ planets

By Joe Pinkstone,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time in a galaxy far, far away, an alien race may have been watching and listening to humans on Earth, a new study has claimed. The findings state there are 29 planets which are “potentially habitable”, and therefore may harbour life, and that are close enough to our planet to have received human radio waves.

