Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The Phillies are facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second game in a row, so the lefty-hitting Miller will once again take a seat. The righty-hitting Luke Williams will pick up another start at second base, but it's unclear whether he'll be the full-time starter at the position while Jean Segura (groin) is on the shelf, or if he'll fill the short side of a platoon with Miller.