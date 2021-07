Coming into the 2021 season, there were concerns about depth at a few positions for the Milwaukee Brewers. Outfield was not supposed to be one of them. You had Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia returning as core pieces from the 2020 team, as well as Lorenzo Cain returning from his 2020 opt out. The team also signed former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the offseason to add into the mix for some semi-regular playing time.