BERKELEY HEIGHTS NJ, offering its patients ready access to primary, specialty and urgent care in the palm of their hands, Summit Health announced today the launch of its first mobile app, known as My Summit Health. Currently available to Summit Health patients through the Apple App Store® (iOS), and the Google Play Store (Android), the new app is essential to an enhanced digital experience for patients and a convenient means for patients to easily connect with Summit Health and CityMD providers and manage their health care needs whenever and wherever they are.