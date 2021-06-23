Drake Bell Pleads Guilty & Faces 2 Years In Prison For Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell pled guilty to charges of attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after being arrested in Ohio on June 3. Drake Bell is facing jail time for his June 3 arrest in Ohio after he pled guilty on Wednesday (June 23) to two charges: one for attempted endangerment of a child and the other for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Drake and Josh star had initially pleaded “not guilty” but reversed his decision during a virtual court appearance on June 23. HollywoodLife has reached out to Drake’s reps for comment, but has not heard back.