Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty & Faces 2 Years In Prison For Attempted Child Endangerment

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake Bell pled guilty to charges of attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after being arrested in Ohio on June 3. Drake Bell is facing jail time for his June 3 arrest in Ohio after he pled guilty on Wednesday (June 23) to two charges: one for attempted endangerment of a child and the other for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Drake and Josh star had initially pleaded “not guilty” but reversed his decision during a virtual court appearance on June 23. HollywoodLife has reached out to Drake’s reps for comment, but has not heard back.

hollywoodlife.com
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Canada#Child Endangerment#Guilty Faces#Fox Tv#Wjw#Canadian#The Prosecutor S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Not Gonna Be Like I Told You So, But...' Drake Bell's Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Following His Shocking Arrest For Child Endangerment

Melissa Lingafelt, 30, a musician who goes by the name Jimi Ono is speaking out against her ex-boyfriend Drake Bell. The 34-year-old Nickelodeon alum was recently arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Article continues below advertisement. Lingafelt — who has accused Bell of abuse and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason There's A Warrant Out For Chris Hansen's Arrest

While journalist Chris Hansen — who rose to fame in the aughts for his "Dateline" segment "To Catch a Predator" — might be the person you'd least expect to be wanted by the authorities, it seems that fact is by and large always stranger than fiction. As The New York Post reported on July 1, law enforcement in Michigan's Shiawassee County issued a statement in which they informed the public that Hansen currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Allison Mack, a high-ranking member of the Nxivm sex cult was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday (June 30th). According to CNN, the former Smallville actress is required to have three years of supervised release after serving her prison term and has to pay a $20,000 fine. Mack pleaded...
Los Angeles, CAtalesbuzz.com

Andy Dick Arrested On Charges Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Longtime comedian and TV star Andy Dick was arrested over the weekend and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The incident was first reported on a YouTube show called Kermit and Friends on Tuesday morning. Hours later, per multiple media reports, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they did in fact arrest the troubled comedian on those scary charges.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City man sentenced to 55 years prison for Jan. 1 murder

SIOUX CITY -- Mia Kritis planned to ring in 2021 with her boyfriend, but at the last minute decided to attend a New Year's Eve party at a Morningside home. She arrived at 2636 Walker St. a little after midnight. Shortly after, at 12:49 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the house, where Kritis and three of the other approximately two dozen people at the party had been struck by gunfire. Kritis, 18, was killed, the other three injured.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Demand Pre-Trial Release; Brutal Jail Conditions and Unfair Treatment Reported

R. Kelly's lawyers are demanding that the rapper be released from jail because of the inhumane conditions he is being kept in as he prepares for his upcoming trial. The "Ignition" hitmaker is hoping to get out of jail to properly plan for his trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 9, with his lawyers claiming the brutal conditions of the facility, combined with the R&B singer's literacy issues, are making it almost impossible for him to mount a defense.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.
Charlotte, NCtalesbuzz.com

Sadistic mom made 13-year-old bury abused sister’s body: warrant

The North Carolina woman charged with killing her 4-year-old by forcing her to stand for three days straight without breaks managed to add another horror to the tragedy by making the tot’s older sister bury her body. Malikah Bennett, 31, of Charlotte, is facing charges of first degree murder and...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jenn Harley & BF Joseph Ambrosole Go For A McDonald’s Run A Week After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Jenn Harley and her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole appear to have put their recent dispute, which led to her arrest for domestic violence, behind them. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex Jenn Harley spent June 27 handing out hamburgers to the homeless in Los Angeles, a week after she was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic violence. Although Jenn’s arrest stemmed from an alleged dispute with her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole, it seems there are no hard feelings — because he joined her for the day of giving back.