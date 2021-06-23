Cancel
Puff, Puff, Pass On Live TV: Seth Rogen Hands Conan O'Brien A Joint And He Lights Up

By Nina Zdinjak
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If anyone could get Conan O’Brien to smoke weed live on-air in front of millions of viewers, it's Seth Rogen. With his late-night talk show coming to end after more than a decade, O'Brien apparently decided to go out in a hail of smoke. No surprise here regarding Rogen who...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

