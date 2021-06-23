Cancel
Economy

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General and the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.

UN News Centre
 13 days ago

Spokesman's Hybrid Noon Briefing with guests, Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Co-Chair of the High-level Dialogue on Energy, as well as Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of the High-level Dialogue on Energy. They will brief reporters virtually on the Ministerial Thematic Forums for the High-Level Dialogue on Energy, which are currently taking place (21-25 June 2021).

media.un.org
PoliticsUN News Centre

Secretary-General’s press encounter with Charles Michel, President of the European Council

And all these fragilities show how important it is to enhance international cooperation and to have a stronger and more inclusive multilateralism. For that to be possible, we need a strong united and active Europe. The European Union has been an absolutely essential strategic partner to the UN. In all aspects, from human rights, to peace and security, from sustainable development to climate, the European Union’s taxpayers represent one in each four euros that we spend. And I want to take profit of this occasion to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for this exemplary partnership. And I hope that our discussions today will help to strengthen it even more.
Militarydefense.gov

Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs Reporters

DOD's partnerships with Afghanistan and the United Kingdom were among the topics Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby discussed during a Defense Department news briefing. National Guardsmen more than demonstrated their value to America during 2020, and the need for their service has never been greater, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.
POTUSFox News

White House press secretary Psaki holds briefing

WorldUN News Centre

Secretary-General underlines UN commitment to Libya

Full implementation of a historic ceasefire agreement and the withdrawal of foreign forces are critical for consolidating peace in Libya, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in remarks to a major international meeting aimed at shoring up the country after a decade of civil conflict. In a video message...
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Indiana StateEvening Star

Balancing the powers of Indiana government

Representation by the people and for the people has set the United States apart from the rest of the world for almost 250 years. Elected representation allows for advocacy on behalf of constituents, and under a statewide emergency, Hoosiers should have both the executive and legislative branches of state government involved in making decisions that affect them.
Public Radio International PRI

Externalities of intervention: Part I

This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. The core mission of peacekeeping operations is, helpfully, right there in the name. It turns out, however, that the introduction of a bunch of armed foreigners — even those with the best intentions — can have some unpredictable side-effects for the host country beyond simply preventing the resumption of conflict. This week and next in Deep Dive, we’ll look at new research on the other things that happen when peacekeeping forces arrive.
Worldwhbl.com

U.N. urges Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to recommit to dam talks

(Reuters) – The United Nations called on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday to recommit to talks on the operation of a giant hydropower dam, urging them to avoid any unilateral action, a day after Ethiopia began filling the dam’s reservoir. The U.N. Security Council will likely discuss the Grand...
Worldcaribbeantoday.com

UN Security Council Deeply Concerned About ‘Deteriorating’ Situation in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Security Council has reiterated its “deep concern” about what it describes as the “deteriorating political, security and humanitarian conditions” in Haiti. The Security Council stressed in a statement that it is the primary responsibility of the government of Haiti to address the situation. “The...
Economycgiar.org

IITA partners with French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance women’s livelihoods

On 11 June, IITA officially launched the Support to Women Entrepreneurship in the Agrifood Sector in Nigeria (SWEAN) project at its headquarters in Ibadan with the Ambassador of France and the Oyo State Governor. The project was awarded to Nigeria by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Embassy of France in Nigeria) through IITA, the implementing partner. The project seeks to empower women agripreneurs, improve their skills, and facilitate their inclusion in market networks in Oyo and Kaduna states.
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

Office of General Counsel and Secretary Announces New Staff Appointments

The Board of Trustees has approved the appointments of higher education attorney Josh Nolan as interim vice president, general counsel and secretary, and Krista Anderson as the office manager and senior paralegal. Nolan will replace Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Donica Varner, who, after serving Oberlin for four years, has accepted the vice president, general counsel and secretary position at Cornell University. Her last day on campus is June 30.

