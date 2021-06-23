Highway 69 to get toll express lanes in Overland Park
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Over the last few months, Highway 69 just north of Pittsburg has been taken over by orange cones and construction zone signs as the next leg of the long-anticipated expansion of Highway 69 finally got underway. But it looks like the orange cones will be traveling north after Overland Park City Council approved the construction of express toll lanes between 103rd street and 173rd street in the Johnson County city.www.morningsun.net