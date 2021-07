STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.