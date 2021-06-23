3D Content Creation Engines

Cancel
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. is a large contributor to the augmented reality (AR) space. The company recently acquired Silicon Valley-based Threedy.ai Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in 3D modeling for e-commerce companies. The agreement is expected to finalize on June 25th, 2021. The goal of the acquisition is...

#Content Creation#Threedy Ai Inc#Ar#Ai
Technology
TechnologyCSS-Tricks

content-visibility

The content-visibility property in CSS indicates to the browser whether or not an element’s contents should be rendered at initial load time. So, as the browser starts loading content and is playing it on the screen, this property allows us to step in and tell the browser not to load the contents of an element until it’s needed. Think of it sort of like lazy loading in the sense that an off-screen element’s children are not rendered until they enter the viewport.
Internetarxiv.org

Feedback Shaping: A Modeling Approach to Nurture Content Creation

Social media platforms bring together content creators and content consumers through recommender systems like newsfeed. The focus of such recommender systems has thus far been primarily on modeling the content consumer preferences and optimizing for their experience. However, it is equally critical to nurture content creation by prioritizing the creators' interests, as quality content forms the seed for sustainable engagement and conversations, bringing in new consumers while retaining existing ones. In this work, we propose a modeling approach to predict how feedback from content consumers incentivizes creators. We then leverage this model to optimize the newsfeed experience for content creators by reshaping the feedback distribution, leading to a more active content ecosystem. Practically, we discuss how we balance the user experience for both consumers and creators, and how we carry out online A/B tests with strong network effects. We present a deployed use case on the LinkedIn newsfeed, where we used this approach to improve content creation significantly without compromising the consumers' experience.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls VI is Still in the Design Phase, Will Use Creation Engine 2

The Elder Scrolls VI was first revealed three years ago, but we’ve heard precious little about it since then. This is likely to be for one very good reason: in an interview with The Telegraph, Bethesda Games Studio director Todd Howard confirmed the game is still in a design phase. When development does eventually start, the game will be built on the new Creation Engine 2.
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

The best 3D modelling software in 2021

Mastering the best 3D modelling software means you will be in great demand in the fast-growing 3D industry. The popularity of streaming services means increasing sums of money has been invested in TV and movie content so the need for 3D artists, animators and VFX artists is at an all-time high. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty over how much actual filming can be done meaning appetite for CG content is at an all-time high.
Technologydataversity.net

AI Hype vs. Reality: Consumer and Creator Attitudes Toward Smart Technology

Click to learn more about author Rachel Roumeliotis. The hype around artificial intelligence (AI) has grown significantly over the years. While the technology has been a major topic in the boardroom and a prominent headline in business and trade press, that’s only half of the equation. Let’s not forget, AI has been a pop culture and science fiction phenomenon too, and with that comes a warped sense of what it is, what it can deliver, and how it will impact our lives. One could argue that the futuristic depictions of AI have actually distracted consumers from how AI is already playing a vital part in their everyday lives.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Compact Connected Projectors

The Lenovo M1 Smart Mini Projector is a capable piece of home theater entertainment equipment that will provide users with the ability to enjoy robust streaming capabilities in their living space and out of the house. The projector weighs in at just 0.79-pounds and maintains an ultra-compact design yet is...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

4K Professional Webcams

The Dell Ultrasharp Webcam is a precision piece of equipment for the professional workstation that will provide users with a way to stream themselves at an ultra high-definition resolution. The webcam features a 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor that will deliver resolutions like never before including 4K at 24 or 30 fps. The unit is also capable of streaming in Full HD and at standard resolution settings at either 24, 30 or 60 fps, depending on the needs or preferences of users.
ComputersInfoworld

How Mature is Your Cloud?

Faster. Better. More secure. These are the current demands and expectations of the perpetually shifting landscape of technologies. Your customers no longer wait for big software releases every couple of years. They expect a constant stream of improvements, experiments and traditional software development patterns can’t keep up. We’re no longer building software for months on end to then manually push onto a server on-premises. We now favor services over servers, automation over manual work and virtualized servers we can create in seconds. The seismic changes of cloud migration, and ultimately cloud maturity, can be difficult to manage, but those who embrace the transition make themselves more agile and secure.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Bring your UI/UX designs to life with Wondershare Mockitt

Whether you’re building the next big app, a slick new website, or even a web app, all great ideas start with a prototype of what will evolve into the final product. If you’re not using a sophisticated design and collaboration tool, you may be hindering your creativity and output. Wondershare Mockitt is an online design, prototyping, and collaboration platform that helps UX/UI designers, product designers, developers, and non-developers easily build wireframes and prototypes of future applications. How? Glad you asked.
SoftwareCartoon Brew

Want To Animate Faster And More Intuitively In Maya? AnimBot Is An Essential Tool

Scratch an animator and you’ll find a performer. Dig deeper and you’ll find a draftsperson. With any luck, the person wielding the stylus will have inklings of anatomy, physiognomy, perspective. Add to that mastery of tools, how puppet limbs are chained, fleshed, and clothed, and propelled with dynamics, bounce, and squash. The tools today are mostly virtual, and to stay afloat an animator must surf a never-ending wave of emerging digital technology.
TechnologyHotel Online

Groups360 Announces Enhanced User Interface for GroupSync

NASHVILLE, TN – June 30, 2021 – Groups360 today announced the release of new product enhancements to GroupSync, the most trusted online marketplace for sourcing and booking hotel rooms and meeting space across a wide selection of brands. Among these enhancements are redesigned menus and navigation to improve the user experience and a quick search feature for planners who have preselected their preferred hotels.
RetailTrendHunter.com

AI-Integrated Retail Systems

Walmart has seen an increase of over 95% in customer acceptance of shopping substitutions after the retailer implemented deep learning artificial intelligence for online grocery orders, according to a company blog post written by Srini Venkatesan the Executive Vice President of Walmart Global Tech. The blog post outlines that Walmart...
Marketingstrictly-business.com

Focusing on Keyword Research for Your Website and the Marketing of it.

In this article, we focus what everyone should focus on when they start a website and the marketing of it. This would be the Keyword Research. So many people want to get started on link creation or website optimization right away. They forget that everything starts with the keywords that will go in your Website Name, URL and content on the site itself. While some of these tips may be a little tedious, they are all important. I hope this helps you to achieve your goals that you have for your website on the internet. Let’s get started.
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Zebra Technologies Adds Warehouse Robots To Its Portfolio

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday announced a deal to buy startup Fetch Robotics to accelerate its push into intelligent industrial automation. ZBRA stock rose a fraction on the news. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra will pay $290 million in cash for the 95% of Fetch Robotics that it doesn't already own. Zebra...
Computersarxiv.org

VREUD -- An End-User Development Tool to Simplify the Creation of Interactive VR Scenes

Recent advances in Virtual Reality (VR) technology and the increased availability of VR-equipped devices enable a wide range of consumer-oriented applications. For novice developers, however, creating interactive scenes for VR applications is a complex and cumbersome task that requires high technical knowledge which is often missing. This hinders the potential of enabling novices to create, modify, and execute their own interactive VR scenes. Although recent authoring tools for interactive VR scenes are promising, most of them focus on expert professionals as the target group and neglect the novices with low programming knowledge. To lower the entry barrier, we provide an open-source web-based End-User Development (EUD) tool, called VREUD, that supports the rapid construction and execution of interactive VR scenes. Concerning construction, VREUD enables the specification of the VR scene including interactions and tasks. Furthermore, VREUD supports the execution and immersive experience of the created interactive VR scenes on VR head-mounted displays. Based on a user study, we have analyzed the effectiveness, efficiency, and user satisfaction of VREUD which shows promising results to empower novices in creating their interactive VR scenes.
TechnologyTimes Union

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
SoftwareDesign Taxi

Adobe Launches 3D Version Of Creative Cloud Suite Including ‘3D Photoshop’

3D design used to be a niche, but as the pandemic kicked in and remote work nestled into everyday life, brands and creators turned to the virtual world with surreal avatars and larger-than-life spaces. Adobe now believes “3D is the next generation of creativity” and is launching an all-new Substance 3D Collection to make 3D creation much more accessible.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Automated Light Sensor Monitors

The MSI ARTYMIS curved gaming monitors are a new series of multimedia equipment for avid gamers and eSports enthusiasts alike to incorporate into their setup that offer some of the latest functions to enhance gameplay. The monitor series includes the 323CQR and the 273CQR models, which are each capable of...