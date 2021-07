We've got another confession to make! We're all big fans of Foo Fighters' 2005 hit single "Best of You." Has Dave Grohl ever been as emotionally raw and powerful as he is within the vocal performance of that song? Obviously we're not the only fans of the track as there are a wealth of covers that have been done over the years, and here we're providing you with 20 of the best covers of Foo Fighters' "Best of You."