Everybody probably has that one movie they've been waiting a year or more to see following the pandemic delay of nearly everything. For some it may be the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For others it was the recently released F9. If all you really want to do in a theater is laugh, then perhaps the movie you've been waiting for is Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy. Good news: that wait is almost over. For a few lucky souls, the wait actually is over, and Reynolds is sharing early reactions.