BeiGene’s Tislelizumab Gets Approval for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Squamous NSCLC in China
China-based biopharmaceutical firm BeiGene (BGNE) has received approval for its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NMPA has also given conditional approval for treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients who...www.smarteranalyst.com