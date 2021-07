Strike One: According to Dictionary.com, a “commitment” is: “The act of committing, pledging, or engaging oneself. A pledge or promise; An obligation.”. Remember that next time you see a social media post of any kind from a high school athlete who says they are “committed” to go and play for good old State U. Thanks to the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules – which amount to college sports free agency via the overflowing “transfer portal” – the term “committed” has next to no meaning any longer. These kids aren’t committed to anything except getting as much attention as they can for announcing they’re “committed.”