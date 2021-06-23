Reconnecting this summer with BalletX’s Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck

For the BalletX and Beyond pivot to film, cinematographers hid social distancing with their camera work, and only the dancers who already lived together could actually touch. Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck became the go-to pair for duets. Kapeluck brings gravitas to roles like the ill-fated pilot in Neenan’s Sunset o639 Hours and Yorita was heartrending as the widow in his The Last Glass. I had the chance to find out how they fared during the pandemic and what it’s like to do a full evening in front of a live audience once again.