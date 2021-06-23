Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Reconnecting this summer with BalletX’s Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck

By e Editor's Corner
broadstreetreview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the BalletX and Beyond pivot to film, cinematographers hid social distancing with their camera work, and only the dancers who already lived together could actually touch. Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck became the go-to pair for duets. Kapeluck brings gravitas to roles like the ill-fated pilot in Neenan’s Sunset o639 Hours and Yorita was heartrending as the widow in his The Last Glass. I had the chance to find out how they fared during the pandemic and what it’s like to do a full evening in front of a live audience once again.

www.broadstreetreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance#Zoom#The Mann Music Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Worth County, IAGlobe Gazette

Rugland: Summer 2021 sweeter for the reconnection

Summer is here and life as we once knew it continues to return to our old normal. In just one month of summer so far, my family has enjoyed Band Festival, my kids participated in our church’s day camp and they are nearing the end of their softball and baseball seasons. It’s been such fun.
Aspen, COaspensojo.com

The Aspen Music Festival Aims for a Resounding Season

This summer, AMFS recreates the themes originally slated for last year: Beethoven’s Revolution (an ode to the legend’s 250th birthday) and Uncommon Women of Note, a nod to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The festival opens July 1 and will include nearly 150 in-person events over the course of 52 days.
Theater & Dancekuvo.org

KUVO Talent at Colorado Black Arts Festival

Come out and join the fun at the Colorado Black Arts Festival 35th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, July 9, Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, at Denver City Park West. Experience live performances throughout the various stages including blues legend and host of KUVO’s “All Blues” show, Sammy Mayfield and music icon, Hazel Miller, Sheryl Renee, and Linda Theus-Lee.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
Theater & DanceTMZ.com

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Married, First Shots of Dress, Dance

5:00 PM PT -- Annnnnd there they are ... Gwen just posted a whole crop of wedding photos, and as expected -- they are stunning. Check out the collection yourself -- the wedding looks about as magical as we've heard it was, and with the bride being driven off (by Blake) with a fat grin, that pretty much confirms it was.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Unplug, Reconnect this Summer with the Return of Arts Events in Midtown

Midtown is known as Atlanta’s “Heart of the Arts,” boasting the largest concentration of arts and cultural institutions in the Southeast. For more than a year, these venues have been working to adapt to public health challenges, which necessitated moving their programming to a virtual format. Some have recently started reopening their doors at limited capacities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy