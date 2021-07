Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks nearby, it is still not allowed to possess or use them in most local towns, Independence Day or not. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have ordinances banning fireworks. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed.