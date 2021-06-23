Cancel
Religion

Faith News 6-24-21

Tahlequah Daily Press
 9 days ago

Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship each week. Sunday morning services begin with worship at 8:30, followed by coffee and fellowship. Small groups meet at 9:30 and then a traditional worship begins at 10:30 a.m. The church building is on the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.

Jesus Christ
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Church news — 6-24-21

•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and have an open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214. •Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese-Commerce Road (Madison County), will provide free food...
Indian Land, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Religious News 6-23-21

The Belair United Methodist Church food pantry for Indian Land residents is open 9 a.m.-noon July 1 (first and third Thursdays of each month) at 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Donations may be dropped off at the church office 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. For details, call 803-547-6631. Free COVID testing...
Behind Viral VideosNew Haven Register

How Brandan Robertson, a.k.a. the 'Tik-Tok Preacher,' Is Taking on the Anti-LGBTQ Teachings of His Faith

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August 2021 issue of the magazine. Recently this thing has been happening to Brandan Robertson. He’ll be at a gay bar, minding his own business (sort of), when someone will approach to ask, “Are you a pastor by any chance?” Robertson will nod. “Are you that pastor who did that video on LGBT inclusion?” Robertson will nod again. Then, the gratitude will start flowing. “Thank you for what you do,” they’ll gush. And, “I appreciate what you said.” And, “I sent your video to my parents.”
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Not today, Satan

Blessed is the nation whose god is the Lord. Psalm 33:12. From the moment Adam and Eve chose to follow Satan rather than obey the directions of our creator, God has allowed mankind to experiment with countless human-devised solutions to the world’s problems. The Bible and secular history show mankind’s failure at ruling its environment and itself. God is letting us learn by trial and error, that doing things our way will not bring us the lasting joy, success and fulfillment we desire.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionBrunswick News

God wants us to live full lives and engaged with others

I wake up every morning wishing that the Lord would come back and take us to Heaven. I live with disappointment because the world is in such darkness. Is it wrong to feel this way?. — J.W. Dear J.W.: It pleases God that His children would long for His heavenly...
Sumter, SCItem

Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: What makes us free? Scriptures and God

I hope you're having a great day, and from myself and our church family at the Open Bible Baptist Church, we hope everyone in our Sumter community will have a safe and great Independence Day on July 4th! The thought for today asks this question, "What makes us free?" I want to bring some thoughts to your heart that I pray will be a help and a blessing to you. Let me say that God has blessed America! We celebrate the goodness of God that we do not deserve, and no nation on this earth has the bounty from the hand of God that America has. Freedom is one of the greatest blessings that anyone could ever enjoy, and the great God of Heaven has blessed us with not only political freedom, but personal freedom as well. So, with these facts being true, what makes us free?
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

WEEKLY WITNESS: Our blessed hope: Eternal glory in the clouds

Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ, God’s Son, to all our readers in Cherokee County. Peace, mercy, grace and love to all. Recently, my thoughts are taking me to this question: Are we truly ready to meet our Lord and Savior? The Bible teaches that Jesus will come in the clouds, and with the blast of the trumpet call the dead in Christ to rise to meet Jesus in the clouds. Then those who are alive in Christ will follow and meet him in the air. Please read First Thessalonians 4.
Religionatchisonglobenow.com

Two Pillars of Faith

Every year on June 29, the feast of Saints Peter and Paul is celebrated in a special way in Rome, as the feast marks the two apostolic pillars of Christianity. Pilgrims from around the world journey to Rome to celebrate with the pope, who is believed by Catholics to be the direct successor of Peter, the first head of the Church. Many people are also there with their newly appointed bishops who receive their blessing and symbolic stole of a bishop at the Mass on that day in St. Peter’s Basilica. There is a tangible and profound excitement throughout the city with many displays of fireworks that conclude the day’s festivities. Twenty years ago, as a participant in the Rome Renewal Program for Benedictine sisters, I, along with many of the other Benedictines present, experienced the universality of the Church that was both remarkable and amazing. The excitement was real.
Religionodessarecord.com

Pastor's Corner

Note: This is a sermon from Sunday, June 6, 2021, and is slightly adapted from the original. Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!. Today's Gospel (Luke 16:19-31) is the story of the rich man and Lazarus. I say story because it is not called a parable and is quite possibly a history. Parables, some say, are meant only to teach one thing. But if the story of the rich man and Lazarus is a parable it breaks this rule, because it teaches multiple things and is hard to summarize.
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Sabbath, are we keeping it a Holy day?

Sabbath is from the Hebrew "shabbath" meaning day of rest. The rest, though important, is incidental to the true keeping of the Sabbath. The important thing to remember is the Sabbath is a Holy Day. A day for the sons and daughters of God to turn to the Lord through church attendance, prayer, scripture study and serving others. It is a time for building close family relations and strengthening our spiritually.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Justice In the Church

By providing financial assistance to widows who were in need, the church at Ephesus was fulfilling a vital part of its mission (1 Timothy 5:3-16). The church as the body of Christ is to practice justice, mercy and faithfulness (see Matthew 23:23). When this is done, people are able to live and thrive in community. In the kingdom of God, everyone is someone and Jesus Christ is everything.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
Religionftc.co

Letters to My Students: On Pastoring

Why did you write this book? What inspired you to write it?. From my earliest days of processing my call to ministry, Charles Spurgeon’s Lectures to My Students proved not only insightful, but transformative. Spurgeon’s classic work spoke to me then and it still speaks to me today. Similarly, I’ve found myself over the years fielding countless questions from seminary students, local church pastors, and all those engaged in ministry service. Therefore, I took a similar approach to Spurgeon and sought to address real-world, practical questions about local-church ministry service in this series, and for this volume in particular, questions and issues related to pastoral ministry.
Martinsville, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Exploring what a Christian worldview is based on

What is a worldview? It is the way one views the world; an understanding of how the world works and human purpose in the world; my beliefs and how I explain what life is about; the foundation that I use in how I live and respond to the world in which I live.
ReligionRed Bluff Daily News

God Talk: Dependent independence

It doesn’t seem so long ago that it was 1976, the 200th year of our nation’s independence, and the year I turned nine. I remember going to see the Freedom Train, which was traveling around the country in honor of our Bicentennial, during its stop in San Jose. Even though I was just a kid, I still remember the excitement of celebrating our country’s 200 years of independence.
Religiontbn.org

Covering the Earth with God's Glory! Habakkuk 2:14

In the nearly fifty years since TBN first went on the air in 1973, the face of what my parents’ generation called the “miracle” of television has changed dramatically. Back then the average home in America had a single TV set in the living room — a massive piece of decorative furniture called a “console” that received three or four channels you got up to change by hand. Most evenings you could find families gathered around the TV for the news, followed by some good old-fashioned entertainment — westerns, police dramas, mostly wholesome comedies, and a few variety shows.
Religionteaguechronicle.com

We should not worry, but trust in the Lord

Things happen in life. Sometimes the things that happen in our life are great and other times they are not. Worrying is something that we all all do from time to time. However, God’s word tells us not to worry. God will provide for us no matter what. We should...