Faith News 6-24-21

Every year on June 29, the feast of Saints Peter and Paul is celebrated in a special way in Rome, as the feast marks the two apostolic pillars of Christianity. Pilgrims from around the world journey to Rome to celebrate with the pope, who is believed by Catholics to be the direct successor of Peter, the first head of the Church. Many people are also there with their newly appointed bishops who receive their blessing and symbolic stole of a bishop at the Mass on that day in St. Peter’s Basilica. There is a tangible and profound excitement throughout the city with many displays of fireworks that conclude the day’s festivities. Twenty years ago, as a participant in the Rome Renewal Program for Benedictine sisters, I, along with many of the other Benedictines present, experienced the universality of the Church that was both remarkable and amazing. The excitement was real.