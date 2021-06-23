Boeing Wins $578 Million Order for Chinooks from UK Royal Air Force

Boeing (BA) has won a Foreign Military Sales contract worth $578 million for 14 extended-range Chinook helicopters to be supplied to the UK Royal Air Force (RAF). Boeing will deliver 14 H-47 extended-range Chinook helicopters to UK’s air force, according to the contract approved by the U.S. Department of State. With the extended range of Chinook, RAF will be better equipped to execute domestic and international heavy-lift missions. (See BA stock chart on TipRanks)