Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing Wins $578 Million Order for Chinooks from UK Royal Air Force

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing (BA) has won a Foreign Military Sales contract worth $578 million for 14 extended-range Chinook helicopters to be supplied to the UK Royal Air Force (RAF). Boeing will deliver 14 H-47 extended-range Chinook helicopters to UK’s air force, according to the contract approved by the U.S. Department of State. With the extended range of Chinook, RAF will be better equipped to execute domestic and international heavy-lift missions. (See BA stock chart on TipRanks)

www.smarteranalyst.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Military Sales#Chinooks#Ba#The Uk Royal Air Force#Raf#Tipranks#Block Ii#8 Buys And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...