Dodgers: Astros’ contact stats starting to look extremely fishy again
Consider us the Executive Vice President of Astros Cheating Allegations, “Not Saying, Just Saying” department. Dodgers fans have had a fun few years here, despairing about losing the World Series twice in two seasons to Houston and Boston, watching the team disappoint far earlier in the 2019 NLDS, then both learning they’d lost championships to a pair of tainted teams before winning the 2020 Series and cementing themselves among the great teams of this era.dodgersway.com