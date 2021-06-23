Cancel
Faye Webster makes alt-country music with a fuck-it mentality

Cover picture for the articleWhen I call Faye Webster at her home in Atlanta, we're a few weeks away from the release of her much-anticipated new album, I Know I’m Funny haha (out June 25 via Secretly Canadian). To most of us, putting out four albums by the age of 23 seems like an impossible feat, but to Faye, who released her first at 16, it’s more like a natural progression of things. “I don’t feel like I was ever seeking out success,” she says. “I was just trying to do something that I enjoyed doing, and then whatever happens, happens. As long as I can live doing this.”

Faye Webster Reaches For Happiness, Kind Of

Faye Webster is an overthinker. It’s not hard to tell from her music, which is layered with fantasies and anxieties. Her hit “Kingston” begins with the line, “The day that I met you/ I started dreaming,” which promises both excitement and danger within just a few words. Yet the Atlanta-based...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Faye Webster shares video for new single “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” expands tour

Faye Webster's new album, I Know I'm Funny haha, is due out Friday (6/25) via Secretly Canadian, and she's shared another single ahead of its release, the loungey "A Dream With a Baseball Player." The song was inspired by Webster's crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who she met when she sang at a 2019 Braves game. "A song about Ronald Acuña Jr, obviously," she writes. "Off tour I spent so much of my time watching baseball that I thought I wanted to be a baseball player. But I’m not, so I guess the next best thing was having a crush on one. I guess this song explains what having a crush feels like. Having made up conversations with them in your head even though you don't speak their language, wearing their team jersey every day, things that make you feel closer to this person that you don’t know at all. But I sang at the Braves game, and they let us meet so I think I got that one out of my system." It's accompanied by a video directed by Swinsky, which you can watch below.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Faye Webster’s Divine Comedy

Faye Webster knows she’s funny—and if you know Faye Webster, you probably know that already. That’s because she declares it proudly in the title of her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, whose ebullient profundity delivers on its name. After achieving indie songstress cult status with 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, her third record and Secretly Canadian debut, Webster ditched her signature visor and returned to her guitar. Webster began 2020 with the goal of recording an ambitious album, unaware that the desperate times ahead—and the desperate measures it necessitated, including bedroom recording sessions and GarageBand production—would deliver one that exceeds expectations. It’s at once sweeping and specific, grounded in slice of life storytelling, not unlike the stuff of comic greats. With her distinctly delicate croon—frayed at the edges with a folkish rasp—Webster sings and writes of the whimsical nothings of contemporary life. The video for “Cheers,” which features the real-life heavyweights of Atlanta’s dirt bike scene, shows Webster wondering aloud if she’ll get married before her brothers do; “A Dream with a Baseball Player” is a playful ode to her youthful crush on the Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. While some of Webster’s strongest work hinges on the well-trodden topic of unrequited love, I Know I’m Funny haha positions Webster at the altar of Pitchfork reader worship, if she wasn’t there already. And that’s nothing to laugh about.
Celebritiesbigtakeover.com

Interview: Faye Webster

When Faye Webster released her first album, Run & Tell, in 2015, her sound leaned hard into an alt-country vibe and was punctuated by twangy pedal steel guitar playing. It’s a remarkably well-written and mature debut made even more stunning considering Webster was just 15-years-old when the album was released.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Faye Webster on finding comfort in life and the joy of playing games

In the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, Shaad D’Souza speaks with singer-songwriter Faye Webster about the making of her fourth studio album, I Know I’m Funny Haha. The FADER Interview is a brand new podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of...
MusicNo Depression

Faye Webster’s ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’ Subverts Romantic Conventions With Insightful Wit

Nothing is as simple as it first appears in the engaging music of Faye Webster. On her terrific fourth album, I Know I’m Funny haha, the charming Atlanta native spins time-tested tales of romantic longing, disappointment, and occasionally satisfaction, setting her gently tremulous voice to dreamy summertime melodies punctuated by ethereal steel guitar, mellow keyboards, and other soothing touches. Zoom in for a closer look, however, and disparate details emerge, suggesting more nuanced stories. It’s like looking at a familiar photograph and discovering surprising elements in the background.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, L’Rain, Hiatus Kaiyote, Mabe Fratti, Birds of Maya, and Eli Keszler. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
