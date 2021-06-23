Cancel
Gunpowder Milkshake Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer

By Rahis Saifi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho has not seen Karen Gillan fighting aliens as Doctor Who’s? Now get ready to watch her in a new crime thriller in the upcoming big-screen action. It is directed and written by Navot Papushado. It is a full-actioned-pack movie that is fully female-centered. The upcoming film is all about a mother-daughter team-up to protect a child. It is going to be insane with a blend of comedy, action, thriller, and suspense. It is an English language film, and since the announcement has been made, it looks like it is difficult for them to sit. The fans are heartily waiting for the movie to release to enjoy this contentful movie.

