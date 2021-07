The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the EPA rule granting year-round use of E-15. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says this ruling — if it stands up — is devastating for the ethanol industry. “If this is left unchecked, this will be really bad. Not only would we lose sales currently — but I mean E-15 is the growth fuel for us in the near term as we look to transfer to higher blends. Today’s news in the D-C Circuit Court was particularly painful,” Shaw says.