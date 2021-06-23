Cancel
Every Look From Courrèges Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear

By Catharine Malzahn
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourrèges is back in the menswear game, and it’s a strong showing. Creative Director Nicolas Di Felice revived menswear for the brand for the first time in decades. André Courrèges himself designed menswear for several seasons in the 1970s and 80s, but this collection marks Di Felice’s first time adventuring outside of womenswear.

Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Travis Scott has just added another major accomplishment to his already decorated mantle. He has co-designed a forthcoming Dior menswear collection. As spotted on High Snobiety the Houston, Texas native is further setting himself apart from most of his peers with this new announcement. According to an exclusive report by Women’s Wear Daily he not only help curate the pieces but will also star in the campaign for it. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to the fashion trade publication. Today (Thursday, June 24) he shared his excitement via an Instagram post. “One day until the show @dior @cactusjack ck – we started talking about @travisscott @parsonsschoolofdesign project where he will support student funding for people to go through college and the collection was started ….2 30 pm tomorrow Paris time” he wrote.
Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers

Bella Hadid gave street style fans a look into her easygoing off-duty tastes again this morning. The model ran errands across New York today in effortlessly cool attire, opting for an all-black ensemble with a retro-chic appeal. The outfit kicked off with a mesh short-sleeve top complete with a stitched print and a bralette layered underneath; the design comes from Le Gatte Jeans, a vintage line that was a hit from Italy decades ago.
Every Look From Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2021

Ralph Lauren is having a big moment right now. The brand just announced that they are launching a virtual fragrance club in the theme of the Roaring 20s — just as the 2020s come roaring back to life. The brand is also set to take center stage next month in Tokyo as it continues to be the official outfitter of the United States Olympic Team. Ralph Lauren is the epitome of one of those classic Americana brands that’s adapting to the times and staying relevant as the world changes around it. It’s synonymous with the notion of the American dream and symbolizes American fashion.
A Perfect Summer Shirt For Just $15, Plus 23 More On-Sale Menswear Upgrades

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've gathered some seriously rad swim trunks, soccer-inspired sneakers to score all your style goals, and 22 more deals that are sure to sell out before you know it. Plus, don’t forget to peep all our favorite sitewide sales below.
Burberry Releases Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Burberry embraced simplicity, freedom, and shape in its latest Spring 2022 Menswear collection. For the new collection, Creative Director, Riccardo Tisci, molds together his idea of freedom and togetherness to create a collection that inspires energy and positivity. After three years at the helm of the house, Tisci has begun to inject his own cutting-edge aesthetic seen in his previous work into the codes of the British house.
Courrèges presents a wardrobe for SS22's liberated man

When things get off to a good start, it’s always worth carrying that momentum forward, right? Watching Courrèges SS22 presentation yesterday, that’s apparently the maxim that Nicolas di Felice chose to live by preparing for his sophomore outing for the storied Parisian house. “This is a continuation of the first show I did back in March, I really wanted work with the same identity I did then,” the Belgian designer tells us, a fact you quickly clock on seeing the skirt the malls of the same cavernous white cube in which presented his confident debut.
Every Look from Mônot Resort 2022

Mônot’s Resort 2022 debut served bold, architecture-inspired designs that celebrated and accentuated the feminine form with structure and luxurious fabrics that speak for themselves. The collection is devoid of prints, focusing instead on silk crêpe, silk chiffon, and cotton jersey materials as well as introducing sustainably-made denim for the first time. Models don sheer, delicate gloves and one particular outfit styled by Ron Hartleben pairs opera gloves with the unexpected — blue jeans. Eli Mizrahi hasn’t abandoned his through-line of glamorously feminine tailoring, no, rather he empowers the Mônot woman to revel in special pieces on ordinary days. After all, how could anyone feel ordinary in elbow-length, arm-hugging, dramatic black gloves? Poufed mod hair, bold afros, and slicked back buns add to Mônot's maximal minimalist aesthetic for no shortage of beauty inspiration.
The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Now that we’ve passed the official calendar start to summer, it’s time to embrace what dressing in the hottest season is all about: fun. With that aim in mind, we’ve found a viscose shirt from Jacquemus in an avant-garde still life print, a patterned silk-cotton kimono from Turnbull & Asser and Fear of God shades that evoke a certain early-career Tom Cruise vehicle. Summer is too fleeting to look dull—prevent that possibility with the lively fare below.
BURBERRY | MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2022

For the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 menswear presentation, Riccardo Tisci combines the sentiments of freedom and togetherness. The collection’s name “Universal Passport” affirms the feelings of connectivity and exploration. The looks brim with youthful experimentation, expressed through faux piercing accessories and black leather halter neck vests, coats, and briefs. Tailoring and outerwear are feature sleeveless non-conforming silhouettes and abstract prints.
The Five Best Menswear Deals at Taylor Stitch’s Summer Sale

Taylor Stitch just opened up the Peak of Summer Sale, one of the menswear purveyor’s rare sitewide sales where you can find discounts up to 30% off on short-sleeve button-ups, shorts, T-shirts, Oxfords, even their handsome boot lineup. Of course, I reject the notion that we are in the “peak...
10 Midi Dress Trends Taking Over Our Summer Wardrobe (& How We’re Styling Them)

All hail the midi dress. Through rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms, she’s always there for us. Comfy, classy and totally versatile. In heatwaves especially, she comes into her own – a light, easy outfit-in-one (just add sandals). For those of us sick to death of our loungewear but not quite ready to embrace waistbands, a midi is the perfect middle ground. A surefire way to look put-together, even when you’ve been working from bed all morning.
Exclusive Backstage Photos from Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022

For Creative Director Kim Jones and Travis Scott's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, celebrities stepped out to support the collaborative project between fashion and music. The artistry fusion between American and French creativity also invited American contemporary artist George Condo in a series of hand-painted shirts to support creative talent scholarships. Scott's group rushed to show their support while tearing up the Parisian fashion scene. The backstage looks from friends merge fashion and music from the likes of rappers SoFaygo and Sheck Wes, Scott's personal photographer Ray and Scott's stylist Bloody Osiris are sending new trends by their mere presence for this summer. Click through CR's backstage favorites.
The Prettiest Wedding-Guest Makeup Look for Every Taste

As the pandemic restrictions are getting looser, our social calendar is becoming fuller and fuller. Suddenly, we’ve got a year’s worth of special occasions to attend and want to follow all the recent glam trends. Apart from cocktail hours and long-awaited date nights out, weddings are our primary concern. If you also have many weddings to attend, you might need help with your look. Whether you prefer staying elegant but lowkey so as not to steal attention from the bride or you want to go overboard with your style, we’ve got you covered. We gathered the most beautiful wedding-guest makeup looks that will enhance your natural beauty. Scroll down to pick one that will compliment your outfits for the next wedding!
The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2022

With great elation and a healthy dose of cautiousness, hordes of fashion folk descended upon Paris and Milan this past week for men’s fashion week spring 2022—the first in-person fashion week since 2020. The French and Italian cities were slowly opening back up after another wave of Covid-19 outbreaks swept continental Europe earlier this year. And despite some brands sticking to digital unveilings for their collections, a handful of houses including Dior and Hermès were able to put on full-fledged runway shows, much to the joy of fashion editors who missed attending presentations in real life. Dior, in fact, took the opportunity to transform its Paris showroom into a cotton candy-colored desert for its spring 2022 debut—made in collaboration with the musician Travis Scott. Despite the delights featured at these live events, the clothes are truly what made the week special. Standout prints at Casablanca, knitwear and layers at Vetements, and Wales Bonner’s retro short-shorts (reflective of this summer’s leading trend for men), were our favorites from what is so far shaping up to be a standout season. Browse through all the best looks, here.
Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.