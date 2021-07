Cryptocurrency has emerged as the next big thing in technology with the potential to disrupt international norms and transform how we value and use currency indefinitely. The seemingly overnight meteoric rise in popularity of cryptocurrency has led to an exponential increase in demand for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and the myriad of others filling the digital currency space. Recently, El Salvador became the first country to formally adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar, and Miami, Florida may be next.