NHL

Morning Notes: Van Ryn, Sedgwick, Salomaki

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes are still conducting a search for their next head coach, but it won’t be Mike Van Ryn. The St. Louis Blues assistant is officially out of the running according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. It’s not clear whether that decision came from the team or the coach.

NHLNBC Sports

Coyotes hire André Tourigny as next head coach

Another NHL head coaching vacancy has been filled as the Arizona Coyotes announced on Thursday that they have hired André Tourigny to be their next head coach. Tourigny will replace Rick Tocchet, who spent the past four seasons behind the Arizona bench. Terms of the contract were not released by...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blues, Rangers, Bruins, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the St. Louis Blues and a possible Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers will be buying out Tony DeAngelo’s contract. Will the Boston Bruins target both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland? Could defenseman Cale Makar receive an offer sheet this summer? Finally, could goaltender Frederik Andersen remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens extend VP Hockey Ops and Legal Affairs John Sedgwick

The Montreal Canadiens have signed a contract extension with Vice President of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs John Sedgwick on Wednesday. The three-year extension will see Sedgwick stay with the club. He is known as the team’s Salary Cap expert and manager. He has been with the team since 2013.
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs sign John Sedgwick to a three-year extension

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs took care of another pending free agent on Wednesday, this time in the front office as the team announced that John Sedgwick has signed a three-year contract extension. While his official title is Vice President of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs, Sedgwick is most known for...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Jonathan Toews Skating, Expects To Play In 2021-22

This season, the Chicago Blackhawks were playing without a captain. Jonathan Toews left the club with a mysterious medical condition, one that was never explained by the organization. Now, several months later, Toews has released a video telling fans exactly why he was gone and how excited he is to get back on the ice.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Keith, Petruzzelli, Power

Information is flowing fast after today’s reports that the Chicago Blackhawks are looking for trade options for longtime defender Duncan Keith. A veteran of almost 1,200 NHL games, all with the Blackhawks, he’s entered a steep decline since finishing fourth in Norris voting in 2016-17. Keith’s still been forced to play upwards of 23 minutes a night due to Chicago’s lack of defensive depth, and it’s hurt both his offensive and defensive numbers significantly. He posted a career-low 15 points this season along with some of the worst possession metrics of his career. With two more seasons left at $5.5MM, Chicago is antsy to get out of the deal as soon as they can. With Elliotte Friedman’s reports today that a potential destination is likely in the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada, combined with the fact that Keith has a residence in Penticton, British Columbia, many pointed to the Vancouver Canucks as a suitor for the 37-year-old. The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal is now reporting, however, that the Canucks haven’t shown interest in Keith and won’t make any efforts to acquire him. Taking on more salary is understandably tough for Vancouver right now, who still have Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to sign to new contracts this offseason.
NHLinplaymagazine.com

RED WINGS HIRE ALEX TANGUAY AS ASSISTANT COACH

Veteran of 1,000 NHL Games Has Spent Past Two Seasons as Assistant Coach with Iowa Wild. Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team has hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach. Tanguay, 41, has spent the last two years as an...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Tom Dundon Becomes Sole Owner Of Carolina Hurricanes

The NHL’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved Tom Dundon as sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after he purchased all remaining minority shares. That includes those owned by the previous majority shareholder Peter Karmanos, and as the press release indicates, makes this the first time that Karmanos has not owned a piece of the franchise since 1994.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Chicago Blackhawks Working On Potential Duncan Keith Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks are working on a potential trade for Duncan Keith, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The team and player are working together, Friedman tweets, to send the veteran defenseman somewhere he wants to go in the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada. Keith, 37, was born in Winnipeg...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Won’t Get More Fans For Stanley Cup Final Games

The Montreal Canadiens’ public relations department announced today that despite rumors, there won’t be an increased fan capacity for Montreal home games in the Stanley Cup Final. There was widespread hope of being able to increase the attendance limit to 10,500 spectators, or around 50 percent capacity. Instead, the Habs will remain with just 3,500 fans allowed in the building to watch Games 3, 4, and a potential Game 6.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Los Angeles Kings Acquire Viktor Arvidsson

The NHL trade market has been slow to this point, with many teams wary of making big moves that could upset their plans ahead of the Expansion Draft later this month. However, a move was made today as Nashville announced that they have dealt scoring winger Viktor Arvidsson to Los Angeles. The Predators will receive L.A.’s 2021 second-round pick, No. 40 overall, and a 2022 third-round pick. Though the deal may lack excitement with none of the Kings’ high profile prospects going the other way, it is a solid return for Nashville, who need to restock their system. According to The Athletic’s draft pick value chart, the Kings’ second-rounder this year plus a presumptive top-half third-rounder next year is equivalent to a late first-round pick.
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

Canadiens @ Lightning: Self-Inflicted Wounds | HABS GAME 2 RECAP

Artturi Lehkonen – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher. Paul Byron – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Josh Anderson. Tomas Tatar, Michael Frolik, Charlie Lindgren, Brett Kulak, Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans. Black Aces. Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Lukas Vejdemo, Jesse Ylonen, Cale Fleury, Otto Leskinen, Xavier Ouellet, Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven. Injuries. Jonathan...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 07/01/21

The first day of July is usually the busiest transaction day of the NHL year. For the second straight year, that won’t be the case today. Fortunately, the calendar has finally flipped to the month when free agency will open, not to mention the Expansion Draft and Entry Draft will take place and the trade market will certainly begin to flourish. For now though, transactions of the minor variety will continue to occur as players that are not looking at NHL opportunities for next season make their decisions.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Tanguay, Petruzzelli & More

It’s been a while since we’ve published a news and rumors article, but boy do we have some news to report today. A lot of things are going on in the world of the Detroit Red Wings right now, so let’s dive right in. Red Wings Hire Alex Tanguay. Raise...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Devils Given Green Light To “Spill The Coffers”

New Jersey has been a team that has been well below the Upper Limit of the salary cap but that may be changing this offseason. Scott O’Neil, the outgoing CEO of the owning partnership of the team, made an appearance on the Speak of the Devils podcast (audio link) earlier this week and indicated that GM Tom Fitzgerald had been given the green light to spend and add to his roster:
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Expansion Primer: Edmonton Oilers

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection, and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4:00 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLrawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Day Thread: Return to Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: ROUND 4, GAME 3. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night in an opportunistic way and have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in tonight’s game. They also got closer to leaving their footprint in the NHL history as a team with back-to-back Stanley Cups. Between them and this chance, however, stands the Canadiens home crowd, which even at partial capacity will be relentlessly rooting for their team. For the Lightning it will be the first game in Canada since the last game of the cancelled 2019-20 regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 10, 2020.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Focus: Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The Red Wings, who have been quietly collecting assets for the last few seasons, could start to dip their toes into the UFA waters.