Brie Larson's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

Image Source: Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan. It appears Brie Larson is just as hooked on Olivia Rodrigo's debut album as we are. On Monday, which just so happened to be the one-month anniversary of Sour's release, the Captain Marvel actress cured our post-weekend blues by surprising us with a cover of Rodrigo's "Jealousy, Jealousy." Cozied up in a sweater and a baseball cap, Larson plucked her guitar and crooned the first verse and chorus of the track, which unpacks the comparisons, self-loathing, and unrealistic expectations that social media usage can spawn. While sharing video footage of her cover on Instagram and Twitter, Larson wrote, "Thank you @oliviarodrigo for giving the world your words."