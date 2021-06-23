Brie Larson's Stunning Net Worth Revealed
Brie Larson has always lived in the spotlight. From a young age, her parents chose to homeschool her and encourage her interest in acting. She landed her first role on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno doing a parody commercial before snagging guest roles in "Touched by an Angel" and "Raising Dad" at just 10 years old. Larson made her way to Disney Channel, starring in the TV movie "Right on Track," before moving to network television and big screen hits (via Britannica).www.thelist.com