Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Zero-Sugar Root Beers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZevia's Creamy Root Beer is sweetened with stevia leaf and the zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverage offers all the indulgence of a beloved soda with a lighter take. Unlike most dark root beer beverages, this one sets itself apart with a clear appearance that's just as texture-rich on top. The rich and...

www.trendhunter.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Root Beer#Artificial Sweeteners#Cream Soda#Food Drink#Beverages#Non Gmo Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksfox7austin.com

Truly Hard Seltzer introducing alcoholic freeze pops in 3 flavors

LOS ANGELES - Summer may be arriving early with the release of Truly Hard Seltzer’s new alcoholic lemonade Freeze Pops. These delicious treats contain 5% alcohol and come in three flavors: Original Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. Truly says these fun summer freeze pops should be hitting shelves in...
DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

True Confession: I Finished 2 of Bud Light Seltzer's New Boozy Freeze Pops in Less Than 10 Minutes

The hard-seltzer competition is fierce, so naturally, companies are getting creative. Bud Light in particular — which just released a limited-edition Retro Summer seltzer (a must-try!) — has added a spinoff to its tie-dye summer release called Frozen Icicles — aka a grown-up version of the ice pops many of us used to slurp on as kids (or maybe still do today). As someone who once lived off of ice pops in their heyday and now drinks a fair share of spiked seltzers in their "adult" years, I knew I had to try these retro-looking boozy popsicles for myself.
RecipesPosted by
Indy100

TikTok’s iced drink of the summer is this Biscoff latte

A buzzy TikTok video has gone viral featuring a new iced coffee beverage we should try this summer—and it includes Biscoff. The video was uploaded by @7amcoffeeclub and has more than 790,000 views, and we can see why it got such a positive reception. Not only does it look mouth-wateringly delicious and refreshing, but it’s also quite simple to make.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Functional Flavored Water Drinks

These new vitaminwater flavors are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a functional refreshment option that doesn't back down when it comes to taste. The beverages come in the new Gutsy and Look options, which are characterized by their watermelon peach and blueberry hibiscus flavors, respectively. Gutsy is formulated with five-grams of prebiotic fiber to help support overall gut health, while Look contains both vitamin A and lutein for eye health maintenance.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Baked Good Soda Flavors

The Soda Folk Blueberry Muffin Soda is a new offering from the UK-based brand that will provide consumers with an unexpected way to quench their thirst or even mix up a different kind of cocktail. The soda joins the brand's existing lineup of American-style sodas including Root Beer, Cream Soda,...
DrinksThe Takeout

We finally found a non-alcoholic gin to drink neat (or on the rocks)

Welcome to Like A Virgin, a column in which we recommend a different zero-ABV drink each week. They’re not “near beers,” they’re not “mocktails”—they’re delicious beverages that anyone and everyone should try at least once. Got an idea for a future Like A Virgin column? Email us at hello@thetakeout.com. As...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Get Refreshed at 7-Eleven® with Big Gulp's Five New Drinks

"We're excited to offer these new, great-tasting beverages at an equally great value to celebrate people starting to return to their normal daily routines," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "Picking up a Big Gulp on the way to class or work or running errands has always been a bright spot in our customer's day. Now, we are proud to offer them choices they aren't used to seeing on the fountain, like refreshing sparkling flavored water and a zero-calorie sports drink."
Drinksourcommunitynow.com

Coors Churns Out Boozy Ice Cream Flavor With Tipsy Scoop

Ice cream containing actual booze? We'll be eating this all summer!. Two summertime traditions—ice cream and beer—are merging into a single delicious treat this month. Coors is teaming up with New York-based creamery Tipsy Scoop on a hard seltzer ice cream set to drop on June 30, and its inspiration is perfectly nostalgic—the orange creamsicle!
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

6 best Tassimo coffee machines for perfect hot drinks at home

Imagine a coffee shop where there’s never a queue, the barista never gets your order wrong and no one minds if you wander in wearing your pyjamas, and you’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’s like to have a capsule coffee machine in your kitchen.One of the major brands is this realm is Tassimo, which has the Bosch name and design team behind the machines and uses barcoded “T-disc” pods to tailor your morning brew or afternoon pick-me-up.There are a few things that separate Tassimo coffee machines from the capsule crowd, the first of which is the fact...
Drinkssportswar.com

That beer sucks

I'm all about VT and the VIP list, but man, I gotta say, this beer sucks. It's equivalent to Bud/Miller Light and a lot more expensive. Six bottles for $10?
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Avocado Hot Sauces

The all-new Avocado Hot Sauce by Herdez is made with real avocados and it enhances traditional hot sauce with a smooth and creamy texture, plus the cooling taste of avocado. The product has the potential to be used as a drizzle or a dip on a variety of foods, including everything from sandwiches and eggs to pizza.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Milk & Cereal Ice Cream

All you need is store-bought ice cream, milk powder + your favorite cereal to indulge in this frozen treat from former culinary staffer Grant Melton this summer. For more ice cream recipes, try No-Churn Banana Pudding Ice Cream or Rach's Funky Monkey Banana Splits. In a stand mixer, combine vanilla...
Drinksvinepair.com

Wild Roots Vodka Review

This corn-based vodka from Oregon is filtered 100 times before release. The process has a heavy hand in removing most of the flavors and aromas from the base ingredients, though the final spirit is remarkably smooth-sipping with a kiss of sweetness to finish. We love it in a Moscow Mule.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Strawberries Dusted With Cardamom Sugar

¼ cup orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau. 2 (16-ounce) containers strawberries, hulled, left whole. 1. Pour Grand Marnier into large bowl. Add strawberries to bowl and toss to coat. Whisk sugar and cardamom in small bowl to blend. Spread cardamom sugar on small rimmed baking sheet. Using slotted spoon and working in batches, transfer strawberries to baking sheet with cardamom sugar. Roll in sugar to coat well.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Ingredient Will Take Your Store-Bought Popsicles To The Next Level

Nothing screams summer like popsicles. Don't get us wrong. We love ice cream, but on those days when the sun is beating down and you are sitting by the pool, an icy cold popsicle from the freezer makes everything better. According to Fill Your Plate, we have Frank Epperson to thank for this frozen creation. As the story goes, an 11-year-old Epperson left a cup of soda on the porch one night and, when he went outside the next morning, it had frozen around a stirring stick. Epperson was quite the entrepreneur. He purposefully made a batch of his ice pops and sold them to his classmates. Popsicles quickly became a "thing" and the young man patented his treat in 1923. Today, more than 2 billion of these refreshing frozen anytime desserts are sold each year.
Grocery & Supermaketkentlive.news

Munchies' new Salted Caramel Fudge variety hits shelves - and fans are ecstatic

Popular chocolate snack Munchies is launching a scrumptious new flavour - and fans can't wait for the new variety to hit the shelves. Manufacturer Nestlé UK & Ireland is introducing the salted caramel fudge flavour filling, with biscuit centre, covered in delicious milk chocolate. Salted Caramel Fudge joins the existing range, which comprises of original Munchies, Munchies Cookie Dough and Munchies White.
DrinksRefinery29

The Best (& Worst) Wine-In-A-Tin For Your Park Drinking

There's been an evolution in alcoholic canned drinks in recent years: from spirits and mixers to the American export hard seltzer, no longer are British summer drinks limited to lager and...lager. Among those offerings, another beverage has been slowly climbing the ranks to become the unexpected drink of 2021: canned wine.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Dunkin' Pours New Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte

Dunkin' pours the new Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte for a limited time this summer at participating locations nationwide. Dunkin's Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam features Cold Brew coffee with new Smoked Vanilla-flavored syrup, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and hot chocolate powder. According to the chain, the beverages combines the smoky notes of the syrup with chocolate notes of the Cold Brew and marshmallow notes of the foam for a "subtle, s’mores-like taste reminiscent of summer nights by a campfire."
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Tea-Brewed Coffee Beverages

The Whittard of Chelsea Coffee Bags are single-serve coffee products designed to be steeped in a mug like tea. The easy-to-brew beverage packets deliver the delicious coffee taste in a convenient and portable format. The Whittard of Chelsea Coffee Bags, which were trialed through samples in 2020, bring the artisanal tea experience to coffee drinkers. Perfect for the on-the-go traveler or bustling consumer, the coffee bags brew in a few minutes, skipping the need for clunky coffee machines.