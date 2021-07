The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team is scheduled to play Penn State in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the team announced Monday. Both teams will meet on Dec. 1 at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania with a start time and network telecast still to be announced. Miami finished last season with a 10-17 overall record and was 4-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, though advanced to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament as the first No. 13-seeded team. Penn State reached the Big Ten Tournament’s second round yet was eliminated, posting an 11-14 overall mark having gone 7-12 in the Big Ten Conference.