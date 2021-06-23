Cancel
Dior Shrunk Its Saddle Bag Into A Teeny, Tiny Size

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we thought we’d be swapping our tiny bags for big and roomy totes, the micro trend swoops in with yet another reason to still live on. On Wednesday, Dior launched its newest collection, which has shrunk its most popular styles, the Saddle Bag, Lady Dior, Caro, and 30 Montaigne, into teeny, tiny sizes — no more than four or so inches tall. According to the product descriptions on Dior’s website, these new items are only suitable to fit your AirPods, a lipstick, a set of keys, or only a few credit cards.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montaigne
Person
Jacquemus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddle#The Saddle Bag#Chanel#Micro
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation, And More!

Victoria Beckham merges brands, lowers prices to appeal to wider customer base. In light of making her offering more accessible to a larger audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her namesake label and mainline collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been incited to reconsider their business models in light of the pandemic. New strategies for sourcing and supply chain management were necessary in the reduced cost, which now averages at £550 per piece instead of £900. However, both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which will make its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. As for the future, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

DIOR | THE DIOR CRUISE 2022 COLLECTION

Dior has presented their Dior Cruise 2022 collection in Athens, in the center of Western civilization and of European arts. Giant silhouettes are bold or camouflaged on a selection of sportswear pieces. A series of white trouser suits strike a balance between classicism and freedom. Heritage and modernity combine in the iconic Panathenaic Stadium, the setting for the show. Greek blue marks the collection in a traditional emblem. Variations of femininity emerge in multiple categories.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Dior's Micro Saddle Bag Only Fits the Essentials

Dior just dropped a palm-sized version of the Saddle bag. Part of the house’s new “Micro” collection, the shrunken down handbag measures at four-by-three inches, just enough space for for your keys, AirPods and credit card. Despite its tiny proportions, the bag still packs all the luxe detailing of the...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

This Tiny New It-Bag Was Just Spotted On Blackpink's Jisoo

Micro bags became a fashion sensation when designer Simon Porte Jacquemus released the Le Chiquito in his Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Since then, palm-sized accessories have popped up throughout the seasons, with the latest being Dior’s Micro Bags launch. The new collection features the fashion house’s iconic styles — the Lady Dior, Saddle, Caro, and Dior 30 Montaigne — shrunk to about five inches. One of the first celebs to get their hands on the tiny styles was Blackpink’s Jisoo, who posed with a Micro Lady Dior Bag in an Instagram photo.
Vogue Magazine

Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Dior's Micro Bags Can Only Fit Your AirPods, and Yet, We Want Them

If you were under the impression that the teen-tiny bag trend was over and done with, think again. Dior is the latest luxury brand to remind us that the micro-bag trend is alive and thriving. The brand launched its newest collection, which includes smaller iterations of some of its most popular styles: the Saddle Bag, Lady Dior, Caro, and 30 Montaigne.
5 Fashion Staples Every Guy Needs in His Wardrobe

No matter what kind of guy you are, you want to make sure you look sharp!. But you don’t want to wade through all the trends and continuously be changing up your shirts, right? We get it. That’s why we created a list of five staples you should absolutely have in your wardrobe no matter the season or year.
Telfar may have another hit bag with its Converse duffle collab

Telfar and Converse are about to try their hands at their own it-bag. The two brands will continue their partnership this week with the release of a new duffle bag that can’t possibly be as hot as Telfar’s Shopping Bag, but is nonetheless a serious upgrade from your standard gym fare.
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

In the decades after World War II, Christian Dior became one of the world’s most recognized names in fashion. Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams explores the history of the House of Dior, bringing to life Dior’s many sources of inspiration—from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms to classical and contemporary art.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

“The smell was like fresh grass. There were sounds like little birds when you went in. I wanted to make it like a green and blue bubble—nature but unreal. Like you go in, and you find yourself somewhere else.” A newly engaged Simon Porte Jacquemus is celebrating the excitement of having his first fashion show in more than a year. It happened in a film studio and was “experiential” and “immersive” in lots of ways, a big IRL reunion for everyone involved. “It was so nice to see people, and to see everyone so happy,” he said, pausing to find the words for how it felt. “It was like a deliverance.”
Black Enterprise

Travis Scott Collaborates With Dior For Its Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

Travis Scott has been successful in the music game and seems to always win in most of his collaborative efforts. The 29-year-old entrepreneurial artist has partnered with designer Kim Jones to present Dior’s spring 2022 men’s collection, which is the first time the French fashion house has collaborated with a hip-hop artist. In fact, it’s the first time Dior has partnered with any musician.
Stylish Women Are Ditching Sandals For This Summer Shoe Trend

Cozy slides, sneakers, and slippers have anchored most outfits over the past year and a half, but with summer officially in swing, it’s time to switch gears and lighten things up in the footwear department. Sandals are undoubtedly a warm-weather staple, as are strappy heels and wedges for an elegant lift. But when you’re craving more polish and comfort at once, it’s all about the summer flat.
whowhatwear

25 Breezy Linen Dresses That'll Keep You From Melting This Summer

When it comes to clothing, I am always pointing out how important fabrics are in terms of longevity, comfort, and the overall "look" of an item. When the warmer weather comes around, it's even more important. The wrong fabric could have you feel like you're melting, but I'm here to make sure that doesn't happen. There are a select few fabrics that work great for the heat, but linen is definitely a favorite. It's highly absorbent and will quickly remove perspiration from the skin.
e.l.f.’s Latest Collection Is Inspired By Music & Self-Expression

Tired of wearing the same clothes and the same makeup (or lack thereof) just to do the same thing day after day? Me too. Luckily, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new Electric Mood collection is finally available to purchase, and it delivers a much-needed burst of inspiration. And that makes perfect sense. After all, inspiration is what brought it to life in the first place.