Dior Shrunk Its Saddle Bag Into A Teeny, Tiny Size
Just when we thought we’d be swapping our tiny bags for big and roomy totes, the micro trend swoops in with yet another reason to still live on. On Wednesday, Dior launched its newest collection, which has shrunk its most popular styles, the Saddle Bag, Lady Dior, Caro, and 30 Montaigne, into teeny, tiny sizes — no more than four or so inches tall. According to the product descriptions on Dior’s website, these new items are only suitable to fit your AirPods, a lipstick, a set of keys, or only a few credit cards.www.nylon.com