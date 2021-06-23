Dior Shrunk Its Saddle Bag Into A Teeny, Tiny Size

Victoria Beckham merges brands, lowers prices to appeal to wider customer base. In light of making her offering more accessible to a larger audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her namesake label and mainline collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been incited to reconsider their business models in light of the pandemic. New strategies for sourcing and supply chain management were necessary in the reduced cost, which now averages at £550 per piece instead of £900. However, both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which will make its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. As for the future, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.