Plant-Powered Taco Shells

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell is reinventing the Naked Chicken Chalupa for plant-based eaters with the Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell that's certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association. This new innovation straight out of the Taco Bell Test Kitchen uses a pea protein-based proprietary blend that's breaded and shaped into a shell and crisped to order.

#Vegan#Plant#Food Drink#The Naked Chicken Chalupa#Crispy Plant Based Shell#Taco Bell Test Kitchen
