Patriotic craft brews and beer for Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July is almost upon us — and given last year’s lack of ways to celebrate together, I suspect this year, we’ll be going all out. Including American beer in those festivities isn’t just a refreshing idea, it’s a nod to our country’s history. The Founding Fathers debated many of the finer points of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution over mugs of ale in Philadelphia taverns, and George Washington’s recipe for home-brewed porter survives to this day.