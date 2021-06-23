Cancel
USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – March Top at 110.966 Potential Triggerpoint for Upside Acceleration

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dollar/Yen is trading higher on Wednesday after fully recovering from last week’s steep sell-off. The rally is being fueled by increasing demand for risky assets, led by the strong recovery in the U.S. stock market. Weak economic data from Japan is also helping to drive the rally as investors continue to bet on the U.S. economy recovering at a much faster pace than the Japanese economy.

