USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – March Top at 110.966 Potential Triggerpoint for Upside Acceleration

Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading. Gold price catches a fresh bid and retests the two-week highs at $1795 on Monday, drawing support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The greenback resumes its post-NFP downside after a brief rebound earlier on, in response to weaker Chinese Caixin Services PMI and persisting Delta covid strain worries. However, the dollar’s recovery appears to have faltered amid holiday-thinned market conditions while investors reassess the odds of the Fed’s hawkish policy action after the US payrolls outpaced expectations by 150K last month, with the Unemployment ticking higher to 5.9%.