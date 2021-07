There hasn't been a new Alzheimer's drug in a couple of decades. Earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) surprised the stock market when it gave a thumbs-up to Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) new pharmaceutical, aducanumab, as a treatment for Alzheimer's. The trial data has convinced many doctors that the drug doesn't actually work -- and it has some safety issues as well. Nonetheless, Biogen stands to make billions of dollars off this drug.