Earlier this week, cryptocurrency leader Bitcoin (BTC) saw a surge in buzz-worthy headlines, as it took investors on one of its patented roller-coaster rides. On Tuesday, June 22, Bitcoin dropped below the $30,000 level early in the session, before turning positive later in the day to settle just below $33,000. That same day in its Morning Lineup, Bespoke had already made a brief comparison of BTC to the recent action of bull traders, in which it said, "Bulls look like they have a little more gas in the tank after [Monday’s] big rally, as futures are modestly higher. Crypto assets are another story, though, as bitcoin just broke through $31,000 and went tight through $30,000 after that."