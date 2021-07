Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When temperatures skyrocket and humidity hits new highs, the best relief can be found by simply sitting in front of a fan. If you don't have air conditioning or want to avoid cranking it up as high as possible to save some money on your electric bill, a fan can make you feel cooler by circulating the air around you. It doesn't have to take up a lot of space or cost a ton of money, either. In fact, Amazon shoppers say Vornado's compact Pivot Air Circulator Fan "packs a big punch," and is priced at just $21.