Meet Reese, Rocket, Daisy, Sylvia, Puck, Willie, and Stark, the newest graduates of the SparKy Death Row Dogs Program. They are so cute and in July they'll be up for adoption!. These precious pups will graduate in July from the Death Row Dogs training program at Green River Correctional Complex and don’t have adoption commitments yet. So, if you're looking to adopt, please consider one of these trained dogs. They've worked really hard to get ready to come to your home to love you and your family. They promise years of commitment, kisses, love and they'll be your best friend for life!