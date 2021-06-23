Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis joins White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will be one of 15 cities represented at the White House’s Community Violence Intervention Collaborative. Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the collaborative would be made up of cities that allocated American Rescue Plan Act money or other public funding to community violence intervention programs. Mayor Tishaura Jones appointed Public Safety Director Dan Isom to represent St. Louis.

