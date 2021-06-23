St. Louis joins White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will be one of 15 cities represented at the White House’s Community Violence Intervention Collaborative. Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the collaborative would be made up of cities that allocated American Rescue Plan Act money or other public funding to community violence intervention programs. Mayor Tishaura Jones appointed Public Safety Director Dan Isom to represent St. Louis.www.kmov.com