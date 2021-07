This world is filled with good people. Really good people who do right things at the right time to make other people’s lives better. And a few who don’t. Last week, I went to the store with two children to get some groceries for them and their mom. One of the children is a special needs child. Sometimes, the sounds and sights and busyness of a big store unsettles her, and she reacts. Such was the case this time. When she reacts, she sometimes gets a bloody nose. Such was the case this time. By the time we got to the checkout, she had come unglued. She sat in the cart holding a wad of bloody tissues to her nose, crying and hollering that she didn’t want to be there. We weren’t the most put-together group in the self-checkout area.