Rio Tinto Kennecott and BYU researchers partner to improve reclamation

There’s a refrain in the Utah business community I hear often: “Utah is not diverse. We have to look outside the state to hire for diversity.” In May 2021, the Kem Gardner Policy Institute published an updated study on race, ethnicity, and sex called the “The Diversity in Utah Data Book.” According to the data, Utah is the 34th most racially/ethnically diverse state in the nation, with 22.3 percent of the state’s population identifying as Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latina/o, or two or more races. Could our population be more diverse? Obviously yes. But when we look at the more urban areas of our state, we have quite high ethnic and racial diversity: West Valley City 54 percent, Ogden City 39.5 percent, Salt Lake City 36.4 percent, and Salt Lake County 30 percent.