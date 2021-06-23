Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Rio Tinto Kennecott and BYU researchers partner to improve reclamation

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 9 days ago

South Jordan — Rio Tinto Kennecott and Brigham Young University (BYU) researchers are joining forces to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to improve reclamation at the Bingham Canyon Mine. In June 2020, a group of students and professors from the BYU Department of Plant and Wildlife Sciences broke ground on...

www.utahbusiness.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Reclamation#Biodiversity#Environmental Research#Byu#Restoration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

With NIL on horizon, BYU partners with Utah Valley, Salt Lake chambers to help athletes become 'Built 4 Life'

Former Gov. Gary Herbert, left, talks with BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe during BYU Football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance, and Gary Veron, BYU associate athletic director for student-athlete experience, listen. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) PROVO — During the program'sannual media day Thursday at the BYU broadcasting building, BYU football didn't drop any new scheduling agreements and no word emerged on joining a conference or abandoning the Cougars' decade-long run as an FBS independent.
Utah Statecachevalleydaily.com

USU’S CPD is now the Institute for Disability Research, Policy and Practice

LOGAN – As of July 1, Utah State University’s Center for Persons With Disabilities will be known as the Institute for Disability Research, Policy and Practice. Matthew Wappett, institute executive director, said the name, Center for Persons With Disabilities, became ambiguous. “It doesn’t tell you who we are and what...
Native American Times

Southern Utah Stewardship Manager

Founded in 1951, the Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. One of our core values is our commitment to diversity. Therefore, we strive for a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce. Working in 72 countries, including all 50 United States, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.
Utah Stateutahbusiness.com

Stop saying Utah isn’t diverse

There’s a refrain in the Utah business community I hear often: “Utah is not diverse. We have to look outside the state to hire for diversity.” In May 2021, the Kem Gardner Policy Institute published an updated study on race, ethnicity, and sex called the “The Diversity in Utah Data Book.” According to the data, Utah is the 34th most racially/ethnically diverse state in the nation, with 22.3 percent of the state’s population identifying as Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latina/o, or two or more races. Could our population be more diverse? Obviously yes. But when we look at the more urban areas of our state, we have quite high ethnic and racial diversity: West Valley City 54 percent, Ogden City 39.5 percent, Salt Lake City 36.4 percent, and Salt Lake County 30 percent.
Utah Stateutahbusiness.com

New venture firm announced in Utah

SkyLab Ventures makes its debut in Utah with its $30 million Fund I. The new Murray-based venture fund focuses on early-stage investments in direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and SaaS-based startups. The firm was founded in October 2020 by Jesse Silva and Bensen Metcalf. Both are general partners and have extensive networks and backgrounds in investment, entrepreneurship, tech, and venture capital.
CollegesBYU Newsnet

Highlights from BYU colleges: Grad student improves laparoscopy tech, AdLab wins 60+ awards

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology. A BYU graduate student has created a miniature windshield wiper for cleaning laparoscopy camera lenses, allowing surgeons to focus on patients without having to remove and reinsert laparoscopes constantly during surgery. Laparoscopes have to be pulled out and wiped clean every 5–8 minutes, posing a risk to patients as well as increasing doctoral expense times. Jacob Sheffield developed this technology in the Compliant Mechanisms Research Lab on campus with help from BYU professor Larry Howell and mechanical engineering undergraduate Amanda Lytle. The device is called LaparoVision and is so small it can rest on the end of a finger. The device is inspired by origami mechanisms.
Utah Statechatsports.com

BYU Football: Should BYU be precautionary with Jaren Hall?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 2 : Jaren Hall #3 of the BYU Cougars dives for a first down against the Utah State Aggies during their game at Maverick Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) In the last decade, only two quarterbacks...
MLSchatsports.com

At the RioT: What to watch out for as 'Caps, RSL battle it out at Rio Tinto

TV: TSN1 - RADIO: AM730 (Pre-match show: 6 p.m. PT) AT THE RIOT: Whitecaps FC play as the road side against their host club Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. The 'Caps have been able to settle in at their temporary home base in Utah, and have gone 2W-1L so far at the RioT. RSL are 1W-1L-2D at home to start the season. Both with just three points in their last four matches, the 'Caps and RSL come in hungry for a win to vault them back above the playoff line.