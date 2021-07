Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two people who may be connected to a deadly shooting in Waterloo. Officials believe 25-year-old Marcus Sykes and 23-year-old Shireca Wilson are hiding out in the Des Moines area. They have both been identified as persons of interest in the May 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Matlock, whose body was found in an alley in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue in Waterloo around 3:30 AM.