Bonterra ups Quebec gold estimate by 78%, shares rally

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV, BONXF-OTC, 9BR1-FSE] said Wednesday it has significantly increased the mineral resource estimates across its gold deposits in the Quebec’s Urban Barry mining camp, a move that sets the stage for a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) later this year. The updated estimates are for the Gladiator, Barry...

